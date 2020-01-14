Ruchika Varma appointed as CMO of Future Generali India Insurance

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII),the general insurance arm of the joint venture between retail game-changers Future Group and global insurer Generali, announced the appointment of Ruchika Varma as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the company.
Ruchika has over 18 years of marketing experience across multiple sectors, including financial services, media, travel and consumer goods. Prior to this, she was the Chief Marketing Officer at IDFC FIRST Bank, where she developed, launched and managed the IDFC brand pre and post-merger. She has also held roles in Singapore with entities such as BBC Worldwide, Lonely Planet and Singapore Tourism Board.
At FGII, Ruchika will be responsible for marketing communications, product innovations, developing digital capabilities and partnerships and CSR.
Ruchika Varma, CMO, Future Generali India Insurance said, “I’m proud to be joining a company committed to enhancing customer experience and delight, through innovative products and unmatched customer service. ‘Insurance’ is a complex yet challenging sector that holds great potential for expansion. I am very excited to lead the company’s vision and establish Future Generali as the brand of choice that is truly customer-centric for an underinsured India”
Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance said, “Ruchika is a highly skilled marketing leader with a wealth of experience in leading marketing initiatives for some of the leading brands in the industry. As our new Chief Marketing Officer, her experience will be critical in the transformation of Future Generali India Insurance into a future-ready – digitized organization serving customer requirements.”