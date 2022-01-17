Ruchira Raina joins Rediffusion as Head of South & East

“For me, Rediffusion is home. I almost feel as if I have not really been away for so long. I have enjoyed some of my best client relationships at Rediffusion. We have produced outstanding work on a number of market leaders over the years and I am looking forward to doing it all over again in this innings. Clients today demand lots more of digital interventions, and luckily in my previous assignments I got to do a lot of that stuff,” says Ruchira Raina.