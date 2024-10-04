Ruchita Purohit elevated to president and head of office for FCB Interface Mumbai

FCB Interface, a part of FCB Group India, announces Ruchita Purohit's promotion to President and Head of Office for its Mumbai operations. In her new role, she will spearhead the agency's overall efforts to drive innovation, foster client partnerships, and lead a new chapter of growth.

Advertisment

Previously serving as executive vice president, Ruchita played a crucial role in managing major accounts, including Max Life Insurance, Hero Motocorp, DBS Bank, Mahindra HCVs, and Bluestar, among others.

Ruchita's journey with FCB Interface began two decades ago when she joined as a management trainee in the Star One program, which focuses on building future leaders within the organisation. Her elevation to president underscores her exceptional ability to inspire teams and build long-lasting client partnerships.

"20 years at one agency is an exceptionally long and rare stint in today's times. And it's remarkable how unwavering Ruchita's commitment has been towards her clients and the agency's vision in this journey. At a time when the lines between mainline and digital are blurring, what's even more gratifying about her growth is how she has acquired new-age digital skills and built new capabilities for the agency, turning FCB Interface into a true blue integrated agency. In the last two years, I've worked closely with Ruchita, and she has been at the forefront of putting the agency on a rapid growth path with some big new business wins. I'm confident that in this new role, she will help FCB Interface attain new heights and go to the next level of growth and glory," said Gaurav Dudeja, CEO of FCB Interface.

"I am truly honoured to take on this new role at a place that has shaped my career and my passion for this industry. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and our clients as we continue to push boundaries and create impactful work that drives results," said Ruchita Purohit.