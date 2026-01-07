Ruder Finn elevates Shivaram to MD and Malvika to CCO

Ruder Finn, a leading independent communications and integrated marketing firm, has announced the elevation of Shivaram Lakshminarayan to managing director, Ruder Finn India. After leading Ruder Finn’s India operations for close to two years, Shiv in his new role will continue to build on existing business momentum and guide Ruder Finn’s innovation agenda across AI in a fast-changing marketing and communications environment. Shiv will be supported in his role by Malvika Sinha, who has recently been appointed as the chief client officer for Ruder Finn India.

“We are delighted to elevate Shivaram to the MD of Ruder Finn India,” said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO, RF. She further added,“Shiv brings extensive market expertise, strong client relationships and valuable agency experience. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to win clients, nurture and develop talent and foster a culture of innovation that drives significant growth. I am confident that, with Shiv and Malvika’s leadership, Ruder Finn India will continue to enhance its legacy and reputation for being a trusted partner to clients whilst delivering exceptional work”.

Atul Sharma, who led Ruder Finn India is leaving the group. “I’d like to extend my thanks to Atul for his contributions to Ruder Finn, for his leadership in driving our business and our teams. I wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” said Kathy Bloomgarden.

“It’s an honour to lead this highly responsive results-driven team,” said Shiv, MD, Ruder Finn India. “As India’s role in the global economy grows, my focus is helping our clients seize new opportunities. I look forward to advancing Ruder Finn’s ‘What’s Next’ vision with bold, integrated solutions that empower our clients locally and globally.”

“It has been an absolute honor to lead and build the Ruder Finn group in India and the Middle East,” said Atul Sharma. “Full of gratitude for the RF global leadership team for bringing me on onboard, as well as every employee and client who chose RF in such a hyper competitive environment. Super excited to see the team being led by Shivaram, who I am certain will continue to build on the successes.

Shivaram joined Ruder Finn India in 2024 as the chief operating officer, overseeing client solutions and leading new business efforts. In this capacity, he worked closely with business practices, global teams and played a vital role in optimising operational efficiencies. With his skills and dedication to team development, he has guided Ruder Finn India’s growth, placing technology, data analytics, insights, and storytelling at the heart of its operations.

Malvika Sinha joined Ruder Finn in January 2022 as senior vice president to lead the technology practice and brings nearly two decades of experience shaping integrated communications for global brands. A seasoned communications leader, she has worked across agency and in-house roles, driving reputation, brand and business impact for some of the most respected organisations.