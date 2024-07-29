S Balasubramanian re-elected as the president of Advertising Club Madras

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Murugan K of Jaya TV has been elected as the vice president and Surej Salim Kumar of Digitally Inspired Media is the secretary.
S. Balasubramanian, national head- digital media, Dinamalar has been re-elected as the 45th president of Advertising Club Madras for the year 2024-2025 at the club’s AGM held on July 26, 2024.
Other office bearers and executive committee members elected include:
- Murugan K - Vice President (Jaya TV)
- Surej Salim Kumar - Secretary (Digitally Inspired Media)
- Kavitha Srinivasan - Jt. Secretary (Coeus Communications India LLP)
- Umanath V - Treasurer (MediaNews4U.com)
- Chockalingam S - Executive Committee Member (OPN Advertising)
- L V Navaneeth - Executive Committee Member (The Hindu Group)
- John Justin - Executive Committee Member (Vikatan Publication)
- Ramkumar Singaram - Executive Committee Member (Catalyst Public Relations)
- Stalin Periasamy - Executive Committee Member (Presto Advertising)
- K.V. Kathiravan - Executive Committee Member (Vinisha Vision)
- M. Ramalingam - Executive Committee Member (Ontwikkel Advertising)
- Siluvai Amalan - Executive Committee Member (Mr. A Brand Works)
-Paul Anthony - Ex Officio (The Max, a JV of TRIBES & DDB Mudra)
Karthic Moorthy (Elegant Publicities), Anbuchezhian K, M.M. Charly, P Shree Prakash (Feswa), N. Upendran (Ayati Works), Rakesh (Deepsense Digital), Batul Turab (The Raven Claw), and Ravindran Solomon (Soloverse) are co-opted members of the committee.
Advertising Club Madras is one of the oldest advertising clubs in India with a legacy spanning over 65 years. The club is dedicated to fostering professional development and camaraderie among its members, who hail from various fields within the advertising industry, including media agencies, creative agencies, digital agencies, production houses, brands, marketers, media houses, and other allied industries.
Commenting on his re-election, Balasubramanian said, "I am elated and humbled to trust upon the responsibility for another year. I look forward to working with our fraternity people and continuing to develop Advertising Club Madras as a go-to platform for networking, knowledge sharing, education, and our award program."
Surej Salim said, “I am honored to be re-elected as Secretary of the Advertising Club of Madras. We have an exciting year ahead, filled with opportunities to network and learn from the best in the industry. Together, we will drive innovation and excellence. Let's make this year our most impactful yet.”