S4 Capital’s Monks hire Sonali Khanna to lead business & integration

Monks, the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4Capital, has appointed Sonali Khanna as India Head – Business & Integration, effective immediately.

In her new role, Khanna will lead business solutions, big-idea thinking, and integration strategy, working closely with Ketan Desai, Managing Director of Monks India.

She will focus on accelerating growth, deepening client partnerships, and scaling Monks’ integrated digital marketing solutions. Her mandate is to unify Monks’ capabilities in data, creative, media, and technology to help brands unlock new opportunities and drive measurable outcomes in one of the world’s most dynamic digital markets.

Khanna brings over 25 years of experience as a transformation catalyst across multiple sectors. Most recently, she served as President and Branch Head at Lowe Lintas South. Throughout her career at MullenLowe Lintas Group and Grey Worldwide, she has delivered market-defining results and led large-scale brand transformations.

Her expertise spans categories such as FMCG, e-commerce, luxury retail, telecommunications, and digital-native brands. She has driven brand metrics transformations for clients including Britannia, Tanishq, Zoya, Fastrack, Unilever (Fair & Lovely, Clinic Plus, Tresemmé), Flipkart, Swiggy, Unacademy, CultFit, MRF, TVS, ITC Dairy, Paper Boat, Reliance Trends, GSK, Dabur, and Nestlé.

"Sonali’s appointment marks an important step in our journey of building Monks India as a true partner for transformation," said Ketan Desai, Managing Director of Monks India.

"She brings a rare combination of strategic vision, empathetic leadership, and a deep understanding of what Indian brands need today. Her track record of driving growth across diverse categories will help us scale our integrated offering and strengthen our most important partnerships with both clients and our people."

Commenting on her new role, Sonali Khanna said, “In today’s tech-enriched business environment, clients are looking for strategic unlocks, disruptive creative thinking, and accelerated growth. Powered with a suite of global tools that offer AI-powered creativity, digital content, and tech-driven production workflows, Monks is uniquely positioned to bring big ideas to life through an integrated digital marketing model.”

“Clients can now scale their business using a platform-integrated approach, while minimizing marketing and communication complexities. I’m really excited to be part of this movement that converges big-brand thinking with a digital-first ecosystem, and I look forward to leading this transformational journey of brands alongside the leadership team at Monks.”