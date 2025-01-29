S4 Capital’s Monks India hires WPP’s Ketan Desai as MD

Monks India, S4 Capital’s operating brand in India has appointed industry veteran Ketan Desai to lead Monks in a new era. Desai joins Monks as the marketing industry undergoes major changes due to technological disruption. Marketers now need partners who can simplify processes and integrate marketing with technology.

He brings over 20 years of agency leadership experience, most recently serving as WPP Grey’s chief operating officer (COO). His experience in scaled marketing solutions for top Indian clients will support Monks' model of AI-powered services and skilled talent, helping marketers adapt to new growth opportunities.

Desai joins Monks on February 3, 2025 and will report to Kenny Griffiths, managing director, APAC at Monks.

"We are excited to have Ketan Desai join us at a pivotal time for Monks in India. His extensive strategic experience in connecting India’s local strengths with global scale, will accelerate plans to grow our India business and deliver on our model that helps clients navigate complexity and transforms the economics of marketing," says Kenny Griffiths, managing director, APAC at Monks.

“Ketan Desai’s addition to the Monk's leadership team marks a defining moment for our India operations,” said Bruno Lambertini, CEO of marketing services at Monks. “India is an important market for us, not only driving local growth but also serving as a hub for the region. The growth we’ve been able to achieve has set the stage for this next chapter. As we move from initiation to scaling, Ketan’s expertise in delivering scaled marketing solutions for India’s top clients will be instrumental in seamlessly integrating our vision for marketing and technology, helping marketers simplify complexity, innovate, and overcome their business challenges.”

This continues Monks India's mission, which began with the 2019 merger of WhiteBalance. Robert Godinho, WhiteBalance's founder, has led Monks India's studio for over five years and was most recently managing director.

"As an original founder whose company merged with S4’s Monks, I will always be invested in its growth and success. This journey has been exhilarating and enlightening, building the India hub with artists collaborating on global work. My proudest achievement has been building the domestic business over the past year. I’m proud to say that in 2024, we’ve successfully integrated and aligned the organization with our global vision,” says Robert Godinho, outgoing Monks India managing director.

Godinho will move on to a new challenge, after 15 years of an entrepreneurial journey. He will stay on for a sufficient time to onboard Desai and ensure a smooth transition.