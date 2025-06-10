Saahil Kumar named as General Manager for Sennheiser Consumer Business in India

Audio specialist Sonova Consumer Hearing Business has announced the appointment of Saahil Kumar as the general manager for its Sennheiser consumer hearing business in India.

As general manager of Sonova Consumer Hearing India, Saahil will provide strategic leadership to drive business growth through the development of impactful go-to-market and locally relevant product strategies. He will focus on accelerating market share gains, enhancing profitability, and strengthening the brand’s position in a dynamic and evolving market. Saahil will also play a key role in identifying new growth opportunities through market expansion, innovation, and technology adoption.

Saahil is a seasoned business leader with over 18 years of experience in marketing and sales within the consumer electronics industry. He has a strong track record of scaling businesses, driving profitability, and leading successful initiatives across B2B and B2C channels. .

In his new role, Saahil Kumar said, “It’s a privilege to continue my journey with Sonova and lead the consumer hearing business in India. The Sennheiser brand is synonymous with audio excellence, and I’m excited to drive its next phase of growth in this dynamic market. My focus will be on key segments like true wireless earbuds, premium Bluetooth headband headphones, soundbars, and the emerging space of speech-enhanced hearables. I also aim to reinforce our leadership in the audiophile category. I look forward to building on the strong foundation we’ve created and delivering exceptional sound experiences through continued innovation.”

Saahil has been with Sennheiser India for over 15 years. He joined the organisation at a time when the professional and consumer audio businesses were integrated, initially leading the marketing function. Over the years, he has progressively expanded his responsibilities, most recently heading the ecommerce business.