Saahil Nayar to now lead IDAM House Of Brands as Co-Founder & COO

Ananta capital-backed IDAM House Of Brands, a pioneering collective of several D2C brands, with Bella Vita Organic being its hero brand across the portfolio brands, has announced the expansion of its leadership team and management with the appointment of Saahil Nayar as co-founder & COO. Prior to joining IDAM, he was working with The Moms Co. (The Good Glam Group) as the vice president business.