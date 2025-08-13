Saatchi Propagate India onboards Saurabh Mankhand as EVP & Head of Consumer Experience

Publicis Groupe India’s full-funnel digital agency Saatchi Propagate has appointed Saurabh Mankhand as EVP & head of consumer experience.

Saurabh will spearhead the agency’s consumer experience (CX) practice, focused on integrating strategy, data, content, platform innovation, and emerging technologies to deliver measurable impact for brands. He will also play a key role in promoting Publicis Groupe’s unique ‘Power of One’ model to unlock new opportunities and strengthen client partnerships.

Marking his return to Publicis Groupe India, Mankhand brings over two decades of experience in driving integrated marketing strategies, digital innovation, and business transformation. He has led mandates for brands including Unilever, Jio, Vodafone, and IBM, while building teams and service lines across e-commerce, B2B, and consumer sectors. Prior to this, he served at OLIVER+ as the Business Head for eCommerce & Technology Services. He has also held leadership roles at Indigo Consulting and Ogilvy India.

Reporting into Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India, and Saatchi Propagate India, Mankhand will work closely with Prachi Bali, EVP & business head, Saatchi Propagate India and Snehasis Bose, group chief strategy officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India and Saatchi Propagate India.

Speaking on the appointment, Srivastava, CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India, and Saatchi Propagate India said, “Saatchi Propagate India has been on an amazing growth journey over the last few years. Today, we are amongst the top digital agencies in the country, working with some of the major national and international brands. To keep this momentum going, we are strengthening our capabilities with a focus on owning the entire CX journey. Saurabh’s deep expertise in this space makes him the perfect partner to lead us into this next phase. With Snehasis, Saurabh and Prachi at the helm, Saatchi Propagate India is ready for its next phase of growth.”

Mankhand, EVP & head of consumer experiences, Saatchi Propagate India, added, "The future of brand growth is about creating predictive, personalised experiences through a seamless convergence of strategy, data, and platform innovation across the entire omni-channel ecosystem. This has placed CX at the very core of the business, and I'm excited to join the team at Saatchi Propagate India, who are already deeply engaged with clients on these strategic journeys. My focus will be on enhancing our collective ability to deliver proactive CX solutions that not only meet modern customer expectations but deliver the significant, measurable growth our clients demand."