Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate appoints Alisha Furniturewalla as Vice President

Welcoming her to the agency, Prachi Bali, EVP and Head of SSP, said, "We are delighted to welcome Alisha to our team. Her spirit and attitude towards business is refreshing in terms of her ability to create a healthy partnership no matter which category of business she is dealing with. Alisha’s wealth of experience and expertise across digital mediums will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capabilities and offer clients the best-in-class digital solutions."

Commenting on her appointment, Alisha said, "I am thrilled to join the talented team at Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate. The agency has a fantastic reputation for delivering innovative and effective digital solutions, and I am excited to be part of its continued growth and success."

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate is a full-service digital agency that provides end-to-end digital business solutions to its clients. With a focus on creativity, innovation and technology, SSP has a strong track record of delivering exceptional digital campaigns and experiences.