Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate appoints Isha Kapoor as Vice President

Isha Kapoor, vice president, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate India, added, "In the words of Abraham Lincoln, 'The best way to predict your future is to create it.' Our industry is ever- evolving, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, and I am looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. I'm fueled by the passion to remain at the forefront of these transformative developments, understanding that through adaptation and continuous learning, I can not only keep pace with the industry but also lead the way.