Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate appoints Isha Kapoor as Vice President

Digital agency Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Isha Kapoor as vice president. She will be based in the agency's Mumbai office and report to Prachi Bali, executive vice president and business head of Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate India.
In her new role, Isha will spearhead the development and execution of winning strategies, nurture client relationships, and explore new opportunities for the agency to maintain its competitive edge and momentum.
With her demonstrated success in propelling brands across categories like FMCG, BFSI, beauty, and entertainment to digital leadership, Isha is dedicated to delivering significant growth and success to the agency’s clients at every step.
Isha brings to this role a decade of rich experience in the ever-evolving world of advertising. Before joining Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, she was with Grapes, where she led its West business.
Isha has also worked with What's Your Problem, where she on-boarded clients despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and spearheaded noteworthy campaigns for brands such as Future Generali.
She has also had a long stint at Chimp&z Inc where she lead the Mumbai branch & established the Gurugram branch along with securing brands such as Unicef, Avon, Amway, Care Health Insurance and Delhi Daredevils to name a few, for the agency.Prior to that, during her stint at Jack In The Box, Isha launched several hit campaigns for PepsiCo such as Pepsi IPL and Pepsi Oh Yes.
Prachi Bali, executive vice president and business head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate India, said, “Isha's extensive experience in successfully creating new business opportunities for digital agencies makes her a valuable member of the team. As a proven team leader, she possesses a deep understanding of the importance of nurturing client relationships and its impact on the growth of our business. With Isha's addition, I believe that the leadership at Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate is more powerful than ever, prepared to offer the best solutions to our clients.”
Isha Kapoor, vice president, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate India, added, "In the words of Abraham Lincoln, 'The best way to predict your future is to create it.' Our industry is ever- evolving, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, and I am looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. I'm fueled by the passion to remain at the forefront of these transformative developments, understanding that through adaptation and continuous learning, I can not only keep pace with the industry but also lead the way.