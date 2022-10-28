Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate appoints Jaspreet Oberoi as Vice President

Welcoming her to the agency, Charles Victor, COO – Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate said: “Jaspreet was such a strong pillar in her previous stint, managing the largest digital business back then almost single-handedly. I have watched her grow through the years and believe that talent like her will be an integral part of the agency’s future. She also perfectly reflects the agency’s ownership ethos, having had it hardwired into her during her formative years here. Personally, I am thrilled to have her back in my leadership team and unleash her incredibly positive spirit throughout the agency.”