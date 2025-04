Sachin Gupta has joined Lenskart as vice president of new customer marketing and growth. Prior to this role, Gupta served as senior vice president of marketing at Astrotalk.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Gupta is a marketing professional with over a decade of experience. He joined Astrotalk in 2021 as vice president of performance marketing. Gupta has also worked with organisations such as JungleWorks, MobiKwik, and more.