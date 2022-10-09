Sagar Boke joins Vectura-Fertin Pharma as Country Head

Boke earlier headed the customer and shopper marketing for the food and beverages business for Tata Consumer Products for about two years
Shortly after announcing his departure from Tata Consumer Products on LinkedIn, Sagar Boke has now announced that he will be joining Vectura-Fertin Pharma, a part of Philip Morris International. Boke has been appointed as the country head for the company.
"On to a ‘Zéro-to-One’ journey . Building out a new business that will be a significant milestone in PMI’s purpose of ‘building a smoke-free future ‘. Agility of a start-up ; powered by the strength of a giant . Exciting times ahead!," Boke said in his announcement post.
The pharma company, backed by Marlboro's parent company PMI, is working on developing cientifically substantiated botanical and cannabinoid products to "help people take well-being into their own hands in the areas of focus, sleep, energy, and calm."
Prior to his current engagement, Boke was associated with Tata for about seven years. He was appointed as the Head of Marketing, Consumer Products Business for Tata Chemicals in 2015, getting the additional charge of the spice business in 2017. He then moved to Tata Consumer Products in 2019 and served as the Head for Customer and Shopper Marketing for the Foods and Beverages business for over 2 years.