Sagar Kadam exits Sony Pictures Networks India after four years

Sagar Kadam has moved on from Sony Pictures Networks India, ending a four-year stint with the company. He most recently served as associate vice president – partnerships, growth and monetisation for the digital business at Sony LIV.

In his role, Kadam was responsible for driving subscription revenue and growth through strategic partnerships, business development and distribution. His work focused on building alliances across telcos, banks, ISPs, connected devices, e-commerce platforms, fintech players, wallets, gifting and loyalty ecosystems.

Sharing an update on LinkedIn, Kadam wrote, “After 4 incredible years, closing an impactful chapter at Sony Pictures Networks India. It’s been a place of learning, challenges, and growth, and I’m grateful for how much this journey has shaped me professionally.

Grateful to all my leaders for the belief, guidance and constant push to do better.

To my colleagues and partners — thank you for the collaboration, energy and memories that made the journey special.

Carrying forward everything I’ve learned, with a lot of gratitude and optimism for what’s ahead.”

Before joining Sony Pictures Networks India in 2021, Kadam was associated with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, where he worked on partnerships, growth and monetisation for ZEE5. Earlier in his career, he spent close to nine years at Shemaroo Entertainment in various business development roles.

He has also held positions at i-Free and Enable Mobile Technologies, working across content partnerships, alliances and digital distribution.