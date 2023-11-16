Sagar Kapoor to move on from Lowe Lintas after nearly two decades

His last known designation was chief creative officer of Global Brands.
Sagar Kapoor has called it quits at Lowe Lintas after spending nearly two decades at the advertising agency.
His last-known designation was chief creative officer of Global Brands, his next move remains unknown.
Kapoor, as per the Lowe Lintas website, is credited with some iconic campaigns like Lifebuoy’s #HelpAChildReach5, including Gondappa and Future Child that were implemented globally.
He’s been the Global Creative lead for the brand, Lifebuoy, with work that’s published in over 40 countries. Other notable brands include Axe, Pepsodent, Zee, Astral Pipes, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Godrej HIT.