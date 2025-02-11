Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar joins Salt Brand Solutions as executive director. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Advertisment

Sagar, as chief creative officer at multiple agencies, has experience balancing business communication goals. His skills include tech ideas, CSR programs, SEO campaigns, retail design, experiential concepts, and mass media advertising.

Mahabaleshwarkar comes with over three decades of experience working with organisations like Contract Advertising India, Cheil Worldwide, Bates CHI&Partners, Rediffusion Y&R, Ogilvy & Mather, and more.