Sagar Sharma joins The Coca-Cola Company as Director of Business Strategy

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Sagar Sharma as director of business strategy. He joins after 11 years stint with GSK Consumer Healthcare, where he most recently worked as senior manager, strategic portfolio management, APAC and was responsible for leading strategic growth products across markets and categories in APAC.
A post-graduate in marketing management from SPJIMR, Mumbai, Sharma is an experienced professional with more than 12 years of industry experience handling senior roles across categories and geographies. He started his career as software engineer with Aricent and then went on to pursue his masters, after which he also worked with Wipro Consumer Care as area sales manager.