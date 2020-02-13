Sagnik Ghosh, business head of Star Jalsha and Jalsha Movies, moves on

As per sources close to the development, Ghosh has already served his notice and is now gearing up for his next stint.Executive Vice President and Business Head Star Jalsha and Jalsha Movies (Bengal Cluster) Sagnik Ghosh has moved on from Star and Disney India. Ghosh joined Star India as senior vice president and head of marketing, Star Plus in October 2015. Later, in December 2016, he was made the general manager and business head of Life Ok - a general entertainment channel which later got re-launched as Star Bharat.