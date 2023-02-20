Sahiba Bali from Zomato joins Unacademy as Associate Director of Marketing

Previously, she was with Zomato as Brand Manager.
Sahiba Bali from Zomato has joined Unacademy as Associate Director Of Marketing. She worked with ZOmato as Brand Manager for more than 3 years and was handling global & Pan-India Content Strategy for BTL, ATL, and in-app communications. Bali has also starred in ads, YouTube videos and is responsible for the brand’s visibility.
Bali has also starred in videos for Dice Media’s FilterCopy. She has a social media presence and collaborates with multiple brands to create content.
Sahiba has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Delhi University and a Master’s in marketing from Durham University Business School. In the past, she has also worked with Time Technoplast , McCann and Miran Productions.