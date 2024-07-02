Sahil Chopra promoted to the position of associate vice president at Viacom18 Media

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Before this, he held the position of senior director of brand and sports marketing at JioCinema.
According to a recent post on LinkedIn, Sahil Chopra has been promoted to the position of associate vice president at Viacom 18 Media. Chopra has been associated with Viacom18 for more than 9 years.
Before this, he was the senior director of brand and sports marketing at JioCinema, overseeing the creative strategy for the sports portfolio including TATA IPL, BCCI domestic series, Olympics, WPL, and more.
Chopra is an alumnus of MICA and has previous experience working with The Times of India and Hero Honda Motors. Chopra has more than 11 years of experience in content marketing on various media channels as a marketing specialist, proficient in helping businesses enhance their brands' value.