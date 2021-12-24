Sahil Gupta joins INCL Media Group as COO

His previous stint was with Morningstar Records as CEO.
INCL Media Group has recently roped in Sahil Gupta as Chief Operating Officer. He has joined INCL Media from Morningstar Records, where he worked as CEO for more than 1 years. In the past, he has also worked with Shemaroo Entertainment as business head.
A media professional, with more than 16 years of experience in Revenue Generation, Content, Advertising, Content and Business Incubation in the Indian media landscape, he had prior stints with Laqshya Media Group, 9X Media, The Walt Disney, Viacom18, UTV, Star India nad Bennett Colman.