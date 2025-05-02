Sahil Sethi resigns from P&G after 14 years

Sahil Sethi has stepped down from Procter & Gamble (P&G) after 14 years. Sethi's most recent role at P&G was senior marketing director, Healthcare.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Sethi holds a Post Graduate Programme in Management from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and a B.Tech in Computer Science from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology.

He joined P&G in 2011 as assistant brand manager for Asia Pet Care and held various managerial roles over his 14-year tenure with the company.