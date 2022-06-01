Sai Ganesh steps down as Dunzo CMO

His next plans are unknown as of now.
Sai Ganesh, who worked as the marketing lead for grocery and parcel delivery app Dunzo has resigned. He had worked at Dunzo for the past 3 years and has over a decade of experience as a marketer.
During his stint at the company, he was also responsible for developing Dunzo Daily - the quick grocery delivery segment of the app which claims to make deliveries in 19 minutes.
Prior to his stint at Dunzo, he worked as the AVP Marketing at Zomato where he was responsible for the growth and marketing of Zomato Gold (Zomato's membership service which was renamed to Zomato Pro). He was in charge of India, Portugal and UAE markets. He worked there for a year.
Before joining Zomato, he worked at AB InBev India & South East Asia as a senior brand manager. He was responsible for designing campaigns for brands such as Haywards. As of now, Ganesh plans to take a sabbatical from work and his next move is unknown.