Saint-Gobain appoints Sreedhar N. as CEO– Asia Pacific and India

Saint-Gobain has appointed Sreedhar N. as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Asia-Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand, as well as CEO of Saint-Gobain India. After serving as chief financial officer of Saint-Gobain for more than six years, Sreedhar N. will assume the role effective April 1, 2025. Based in Mumbai, he will remain a member of the executive committee of Saint-Gobain.

As Group CFO, Sreedhar has contributed significantly to the Group’s transformation, the optimisation of its portfolio, and the strengthening of its cash culture. In his new role, he will use his experience in business management and knowledge of the group's global strategy and operations to drive growth in the region.

As of May 5, 2025, B. Santhanam, the present CEO Asia-Pacific and India will retire after a career of 45 years with Saint-Gobain.