Saints Art brings Harbinder Singh on board as VP-Marketing & Strategy

In his new role, Singh will lead the agency’s marketing & outreach campaigns.
Saints Art, one of India’s leading PR & Strategic Communication agencies, has appointed veteran advertising and marketing expert Harbinder Singh as its vice president for marketing and strategy. In his new role at Saints Art, Singh will lead the agency’s marketing & outreach campaigns while strategizing process optimization for maximal profitability, supporting business partnerships, and strengthening operational efficiency.
Welcoming the seasoned creative marketer on board, Puneet Sharma, co-founder and director at Saints Art said, “We are glad to get Harbinder on board, for he brings on the table an immensely rich experience of more than 3 decades and a deep understanding of diverse markets. We are confident that he will help us attain our growth objectives while delivering excellent results in terms of marketing strategies and positioning.”
“Saints Art has over the years evolved as one of India’s most reputed PR agencies, handling PR mandates and procuring due share of voice for multiple leading brands across varied industries and domains. It gives me immense pleasure to join the team, and look forward to working with all stakeholders to position our services as a leader in the industry,” said Harbinder Singh on his new role.
Harbinder is an exceptionally creative expert with a vast experience of over 30 years across advertising, marketing and brand building. Alumnus of the country's most prestigious educational institutions - IIM-Lucknow and IIM-Bangalore - Harbinder has worked for a slew of national as well as global brands, including Nestle, Citibank, ITC Hotels, Adidas etc. He has also played a pivotal role in fostering the growth and positioning of real estate entity Eldeco where he worked for nearly 16 years.