Saksham Jadon joins MeldIt AI as Co-Founder

Saksham Jadon, founder and CEO of Youngun, has taken on a new role as co-founder at MeldIt AI, an AI-driven platform designed for brands, creators, agencies, and marketers. The company focuses on simplifying and scaling social media content creation through artificial intelligence — combining creativity and technology to serve the ever-evolving needs of digital marketing.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Jadon wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Co-Founder at MeldIt AI!”

Based in Gurugram, Haryana, Jadon brings over eight years of experience in digital marketing, brand strategy, and content innovation. He founded Youngun in 2020, leading the agency to become one of India’s most recognizable digital-first creative companies. Under his leadership, Youngun has been known for creating campaigns that become conversation points across the internet, blending pop culture with brand storytelling.

Before Youngun, Jadon worked as an account executive at Look Who’s Talking, where he focused on influencer outreach and digital campaigns for consumer brands. He also interned with Zomato as a content quality intern, ensuring quality and consistency in restaurant listings during the platform’s rapid growth phase. Earlier, as a business development intern at Oxygen to Innovation (O2i Technologies), he worked in sales and marketing, handling outreach and partnership tasks.