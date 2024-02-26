Salesforce ropes in Ashim Gupta as vice president of communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He previously worked as the head of consumer and technology communication for Uber in India and South Asia.
Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company has recently appointed Ashim Gupta as the VP of communications, where he will lead communication efforts in India. Prior to this, Gupta worked with Uber as head consumer and technology communication, India and South Asia for around 3 years.
With over two decades of experience in the communications industry, Gupta has previously worked with organisations such as Uber, Samsung, Volvo, and General Motors.