Salt Brand Solutions ropes in Sudeep Puthyathaya as Executive Creative Director

Salt Brand Solutions has announced the appointment of Sudeep Puthyathaya as the new executive creative director, an addition to its growing leadership team alongside executive director Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar and director Mahesh Chauhan.

Mahesh Chauhan (Mash), director, Salt Brand Solutions, welcoming Sudeep’s appointment said: “This is a significant step towards further strengthening Salt’s creative leadership. He also added that with Sagar, Sudeep, and me coming together, it definitely will add great value to our clients, and this makes me truly excited for Salt 2.0”

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, executive director, Salt Brand Solutions said: “Sudeep brings a deep understanding of storytelling that connects with real people. His craft in creating human insight-led narratives perfectly complements the creative force we are building at Salt.

Sudeep Puthyathaya, a creative leader with over 23 years of experience has worked on campaigns for brands like Mercedes-Benz India, Taj Hotels, Volini, Royal Enfield, J&J, GSK India, and Citibank, among many others.

Speaking on his new role, Sudeep Puthyathaya said: “I’ve always believed that the most powerful brands are built on stories that resonate at a human level. Salt’s culture of bold, insight-driven thinking is a perfect fit for the kind of work I want to create. I’m excited to collaborate with Mash and Sagar to craft narratives that strengthens brand narratives and leave a lasting impact.”