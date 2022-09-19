Samantha Prabhu’s ethnic wear brand, ‘Saaki’ appoints Moshi Moshi as its PR & Communications Partner

Moshi Moshi will handle Saaki’s consumer and corporate reputation, amplifying the brand’s visibility.
Moshi Moshi, one of India’s leading and fastest-growing communication companies, has been appointed as the PR & Communications partner for Samantha Prabhu’s ethnic wear brand, Saaki.
As the strategic communication partner, Moshi Moshi has been entrusted with the PR mandate and will be responsible for building the corporate and consumer reputation of the brand Saaki.
Speaking on the appointment of Moshi Moshi, Sushruti Krishna, co-founder of Saaki, said, "Parallel to our brand value, Moshi Moshi has an impressive professional approach with a millennial trace to it. We've discovered a fantastic match in them and are thrilled to have them on board. With our combined efforts, we look forward to making Saaki a leading D2C fashion brand in India. "
Eager to achieve milestones for Saaki in the near future, Rishav Dubey, founder of Moshi Moshi Media, Bangalore, said, "We are proud to add a reputable clothing label like Saaki to our portfolio. With our result-oriented outlook, we are positive about elevating Saaki to a hallmark in the fashion industry.”