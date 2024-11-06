Samarth Sharma steps down as COO at Asianet News

Samarth Sharma has stepped down as the chief operating officer at Asianet News Media And Entertainment. He was also responsible for Asianet News Digital, the Digital Media Organisation at Asianxt Digital Technologies.

Confirming the development, he said, he will be taking a short break to spend time with his family.

Sharma was at the news organisation for over four years. He joined as the chief business officer in May 2020 and was promoted as the COO in January 2023.

He managed global revenue, audience growth, strategic partnerships, organic and inorganic growth across multi-media entities within Asianet with a digital first approach. He also donned a few other hats for the group and Jupiter Capital (Bengaluru-based VC firm which owns Asianet News) as and when needed.

Prior to Asianet, he was the co-founder and chief business officer at Sportskeeda. In a career spanning to close to two decades, Sharma has worked with Google, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deutsche Bank and TransUnion.