Sambit Mohanty to head McCann's Bangalore branch as Executive Vice President

McCann has announced the expanded role of Sambit Mohanty, who will now head the Bangalore branch as executive vice president - McCann Bangalore, effective next month.

In his new capacity, Sambit will take on dual responsibilities as both the Business leader and Creative Head of the Bangalore office. His appointment underscores McCann’s strategic focus on strengthening its market presence, enhancing creative capabilities, and delivering integrated client solutions in a rapidly evolving business environment.

Based out of Bangalore, Sambit will report to the national leadership team led by Prasoon Joshi, who commented "I am excited to see talent grow from within, and in ways that break the conventional mould. We continue to leverage the expertise and creativity of our people at MWG India to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

With over two decades of experience in advertising, Mohanty is widely recognised for his brand understanding and communication prowess. On the role change, he said, “It's tremendously exciting to be stepping into this expanded leadership role. I look forward to pairing my creative lens with a sharper business focus and driving impactful ideas, fostering innovation and creating meaningful value for both our clients and our people."

This move comes after Vishal Ahluwalia’s resignation, who will be moving on from McCann India at the end of next month.