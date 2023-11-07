Sameer Arora joins the Advisory Board of Boomlet Group

Sameer will have a crucial and influential position in the field of corporate finance at Boomlet. He will provide guidance on important financial decisions related to managing the company's treasury funds, investments, and other resource allocations. With his expertise, Sameer will help the company effectively handle its finances, ensuring a strong financial position and strategic growth. Sameer expressed his enthusiasm for his role, stating that he will focus on fostering financial growth, making strategic monetary decisions, implementing necessary steps to achieve financial targets and roadmaps, and suggesting relevant measures to reach those targets. He is excited to collaborate with the team to advance strategic goals and ensure the company's continued expansion and success.