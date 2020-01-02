Sameer Batra moves on from Bharti Airtel, joins Amazon

Bharti Airtel's chief executive officer for broadband services, Sameer Batra, has quit his position to join hands with e-commerce giant Amazon as director for mobile business development.
Sameer Batra has served Airtel for 14 years, in multiple roles in his tenure. Before leading their broadband services, Batra lead Airtel's content service, Wynk. He has also worked for BPL and Reliance Infocomm in the past.
Speaking on the move, Batra says, "After 14 gratifying years at Bharti Airtel where I had the opportunity to work with a bunch of bright colleagues (who are now friends for life) and inspiring leaders, to my own development as a leader and giving back to the teams I worked with, I am moving to Amazon - a company that I have long admired as a customer and a business partner. I feel blessed and grateful to have the opportunity to play a meaningful part towards Amazon’s mission of being 'Earth’s most customer centric company'. A big thank you to my teams and colleagues at Airtel. I will always be “I am Airtel”. Onwards to more learning and curiosity!"