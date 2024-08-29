Sameer Kapoor steps down as senior vice president of Paytm Ads

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sameer Kapoor has stepped down as the senior vice president of Paytm Ads. He made the announcement in a LinkedIn post. Kapoor has been associated with the fintech company for nearly 5 years.
He joined Paytm Ads in 2020 as vice president of business. Previously, he worked with Hotstar as its vice president- head of agency ad sales. In the past, he has also worked with Google, Starcom and Madison World.
Hinting about his new role, Kapoor wrote, "And in a few weeks, I look forward excitedly to an another incredible opportunity of building for the businesses and consumers of India."