Sameer Kapoor steps down as senior vice president of Paytm Ads

Kapoor has been associated with the company for nearly 5 years, having joined in 2020 as vice president of business.

Sameer Kapoor has stepped down as the senior vice president of Paytm Ads. He made the announcement in a LinkedIn post. Kapoor has been associated with the fintech company for nearly 5 years.

He joined Paytm Ads in 2020 as vice president of business. Previously, he worked with Hotstar as its vice president- head of agency ad sales. In the past, he has also worked with Google, Starcom and Madison World.

Hinting about his new role, Kapoor wrote, "And in a few weeks, I look forward excitedly to an another incredible opportunity of building for the businesses and consumers of India."

