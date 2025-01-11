Advertisment
TikTok’s Sameer Singh to join HT Media as Group CEO

Singh recently resigned as the short-form video app’s head of global business solutions North America.

afaqs! news bureau
HT Media x Sameer Singh

HT Media has appointed Sameer Singh as its Group CEO, as per an exchange filing. His appointment comes into effect on March 1, 2025.

Singh succeeds Praveen Someshwar, MD and CEO, whose resignation comes into effect on 28, February 2025.

The incoming Group CEO joins the media organisation from ByteDance-owned short-form video app TikTok where his most recent designation was head of global business North America.

In a career spanning over three decades, Singh has worked at organisations such as ByteDance, GroupM, Google, GSK, Procter & Gamble, and the MullenLowe Lintas Group.

