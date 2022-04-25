Sameer Sojwal and Nilay Moonje to jointly lead the creative team at Sideways

Sideways has elevated Sameer Sojwal as Head of Creative and Nilay Moonje has been roped from Ogilvy.
Under the leadership of Abhijit Avasthi, since its inception 6 years ago, Sideways has slowly and steadily built a reputation as a unique creative problem solving company with solutions spanning business and brand strategy, tech solves, digital product design, service design, product innovation, and of course, advertising. In the past 6 years it has partnered over a 100 firms such as Google, Unilever, P&G, Pidilite, Meesho, Nykaa, Flipkart, Suhana Masala, Borosil, RBL Bank, Reliance, Star TV across various problem statements.
Abhijit Avasthi: “The last 6 years have set the stage for Sideways’ next growth phase. Sameer and Nilay are from that rare breed of creative folks whose work moves the market place and inspires the industry too. They are adept at traditional and new age businesses, and think beyond advertising in areas like product design and tech dev which are important to Sideways. Sameer and Nilay will be ably supported by our other creative group heads such as Misht, Viraj, Ninad, Vaibhav and Namaah.”
Armed with over 22+ years of experience, Sameer Sojwal has worked on many of India’s much loved brands such as Cadbury 5 Star, Fevicol, Suhana Masala, Bajaj Auto, Castrol, Acko Insurance, IDBI Federal Insurance, Wild Stone Code, Groww, Hamleys and many more.
Sameer Sojwal: “My four years at Sideways have been one super fun ride.The great thing is that, apart from mainline advertising you get exposed to and get the opportunity to contribute in other fields like product design, technology and digital and also work with some really talented people from those fields, which isn’t possible in a traditional outfit. It really adds to one's learning curve. For me, Kinu has been a friend and mentor for many years now, and with Sonali the mantra is to have fun in whatever you do. This clearly reflects in the work that is put out. Now, in my new role as Creative Head, along with my long-time friend Nilay, we plan to take Sideways to greater heights and have fun doing so.”
Partnering Sojwal as head of creative, Sideways has roped in Nilay Moonje. Nilay is another shining name with 20 years of experience in advertising. He has previously worked across different offices at Ogilvy India and DDB. In his previous roles, Nilay has successfully partnered many brands in their journeys: Amaron, Tata Safari, SBI Life, Pro Kabaddi, Diu Tourism, Big Bazaar, Sony Max, Amazon, Birla HIL, Fortune, ITC, Nestaway and many more.
Nilay Moonje: “There couldn’t be a better time to be at Sideways. It is a great intersection of innovation, tech and advertising. To have this opportunity to lead the creative product and the next phase of growth is exciting. I am extremely grateful to Kinu and Sonali for welcoming me into this wonderful place. To get to lead along with a long-time buddy in Sameer, is even more special. We have a great team at Sideways, and we look forward to creating great work together.