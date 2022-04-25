Sameer Sojwal and Nilay Moonje to jointly lead the creative team at Sideways

Sameer Sojwal: “My four years at Sideways have been one super fun ride.The great thing is that, apart from mainline advertising you get exposed to and get the opportunity to contribute in other fields like product design, technology and digital and also work with some really talented people from those fields, which isn’t possible in a traditional outfit. It really adds to one's learning curve. For me, Kinu has been a friend and mentor for many years now, and with Sonali the mantra is to have fun in whatever you do. This clearly reflects in the work that is put out. Now, in my new role as Creative Head, along with my long-time friend Nilay, we plan to take Sideways to greater heights and have fun doing so.”