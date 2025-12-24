Samriddh D. exits Arata as chief business officer after over two years

Samriddh D. has ended his stint at Arata, where he served as chief business officer. In a LinkedIn post, he said he was closing his 'journey at Arata' after what he described as an “intense, defining chapter”.

He wrote, “My mandate has been fulfilled. We have built business systems, nurtured amazing talent, and built an agile, creative marketing engine. We have taken the organisation to a strongly capitalised front, created disproportionate channel and distribution advantage, and crafted a culture of challenging the status quo while upholding the highest levels of quality and customer experience.”

He added, “I am privileged to have held the charge of the brand being built with conviction, and a team choosing rigour over noise, fundamentals over theatrics, and long-term craft over short-term spikes.”

In the post, he also said, “Arata made me a stronger operator. Sharper in how I think. More deliberate in how I execute, and more confident in what it takes to build brands that compound.”

On what comes next, he wrote, “As for me: I’m stepping into a new year with insanely positive energy. This feels transformational. More clarity, more creation, and building things that matter deeply to India, Indian consumers and to me personally.”

Before Arata, Samriddh D has held leadership roles across marketing and growth, including chief marketing officer at Heads Up For Tails, and marketing leadership roles at Bombay Shaving Company, Akiva, and Times Internet (Dineout). He has also worked with Xynteo and abm communication.