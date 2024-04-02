Samriddh Dasgupta joins Arata as chief business officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He has previously worked at companies like Heads Up for Tails and Bombay Shaving Company.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Samriddh Dasgupta has begun his journey as the chief business officer at Arata. Before this, Samriddh served as the chief marketing officer for Heads Up for Tails and as an advisory committee member at Pawfriend.in.
Dasgupta, with over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and advertising, started his career as strategic planning director at abm communication and later worked at Times Internet, Xynteo, Aakash Digital, AKIVA, and Bombay Shaving Company.
Dasgupta, a skilled online advertising and marketing professional, played a role in the growth and success of Heads Up For Tails, a business that aimed to improve revenue, culture, and brand value.
He also contributed to the development of Bombay Shaving Company, a design-first and D2C men's grooming brand, by making strategic decisions in technology, media planning, and executing high-impact marketing campaigns across trade and digital channels.