Samsung Ads India expands team with three new hires

Abhinav Dhimam joins as analytics and insights manager; Sahil Nanda joins as client solutions manager and Bushra Ansari as finance and business operation manager.
Samsung Ads India, the advertising division of Samsung Electronics and the world’s leading TV manufacturer, today confirms three new hires across its sales and finance team, including into the newly created analytics and insights manager role.
Abhinav Dhimam joins as Analytics and Insights Manager. Abhinav joins the team with 8 years-experience, having previously held various data analytics roles at Wipro, IHS Markit and Essence, GroupM. As Samsung Ads’ first on the ground data lead in India, Abhinav will be responsible for Establishing a suite of data-driven ad targeting and measurement capabilities, management of Proprietary Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) data and growth of data solutions for the region.
Dhimam says of his appointment: “I’m excited to be joining the team at a time of such rapid growth and I’m looking forward to developing and delivering our premium, data-led offering and solutions to brands and advertisers.”
Sahil Nanda also joins the team as Client Solutions Manager, bringing with him 7 years-experience across the tech industry, both client and agency side. Before joining Samsung Ads India, Sahil was leading Dentsu’s programmatic offering for Amnet India. Sahil is joining the Samsung Ads India team to continue to expand the organisation’s footprint in India as sales continue to grow.
Finally, Bushra Ansari assumes a newly created Finance and Business Operation Manager position. In this role, she will bolster the finance and operational functions of the ads business in India. She joins with over 10 years of fin-ops experience.
Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director India and South East Asia at Samsung Ads said: “Demand for CTV in India continues to grow, and at Samsung Ads we are focused on building a team that unlocks CTV’s full potential for advertisers in India. The new additions to the team we have announced today, bring with them valuable expertise that will further our expansion, and position, in the market.”