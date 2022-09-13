Samsung Ads India expands team with three new hires

Sahil Nanda also joins the team as Client Solutions Manager, bringing with him 7 years-experience across the tech industry, both client and agency side. Before joining Samsung Ads India, Sahil was leading Dentsu’s programmatic offering for Amnet India. Sahil is joining the Samsung Ads India team to continue to expand the organisation’s footprint in India as sales continue to grow.

Finally, Bushra Ansari assumes a newly created Finance and Business Operation Manager position. In this role, she will bolster the finance and operational functions of the ads business in India. She joins with over 10 years of fin-ops experience.