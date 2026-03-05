Samsung Ads promotes Nishit Kanchan to GM and revenue head

Samsung Ads has elevated Nishit Kanchan to general manager and head of revenue for India, a move he announced in a LinkedIn post.

Before the promotion, he was the company’s head of sales for the country and is three months shy of completing four and a half years at Samsung Ads.

Reflecting on his time at the company, Kanchan wrote that the period has given him “a front row seat to a revolution” in the connected TV ecosystem.

“We didn’t just join the CTV industry. We helped define it. In an era where the living room has been rediscovered, Samsung Ads has remained at the forefront, acting as the pioneer in shaping how brands connect with the modern, data driven viewer,” he wrote in the post.

Looking ahead, Kanchan said his priorities will revolve around growth and strengthening the company’s leadership in the category. “As I take on this new responsibility, my focus is clear: driving sustainable revenue growth, fostering a culture of excellence, and continuing to lead the CTV conversation in India,” he added, while thanking mentors, leadership and cross functional teams at Samsung Ads for their support.

In his 15-year career, Kanchan has worked at organisations such as Times Internet, ZigWheels, and Business Standard.