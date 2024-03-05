Samsung Electronics promotes Amlan Pati to category head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He studied at IIM Bangalore, the Indian School of Business, and the International Management Institute.
Amlan Pati updated on LinkedIn that he has been promoted as general manager-category head of the Galaxy S Series at Samsung Electronics. He was previously the senior professional in product marketing at Samsung.
He oversaw digital marketing and e-commerce for CavinKare, an FMCG company. He played a key role in introducing CavinKare's first direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand, Buds and Berries.
Before joining CavinKare, he worked for Realme as the director of digital and media, where he oversaw sponsorships, brand marketing, content, social media, and digital marketing media in addition to ATL media. In India, he was instrumental in creating the new tech brand.
Pati has also held positions as digital and e-commerce lead and product marketing manager at Panasonic.