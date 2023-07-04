Samsung Electronics ropes in Sudipta Paul as Marketing Lead

Samsung Electronics has recently appointed Sudipta Paul as marketing lead to head the direct-to-consumer business. She joins after a short stint with Nykaa, where she worked for more than a year as marketing communications manager and handled brand marketing for Nykd by Nykaa, Kica and Gloot building reach and awareness. Paul was also taking care of influencers and celebrity content creation for TOFU for Nykaa, Nykaa Fashion and D2C and brand awareness. Paul posted about this development on her LinkedIn profile.