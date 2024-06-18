Sanath R. Pulikkal joins Bajaj Consumer Care as chief marketing officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Abhishek Prasad will step down as head of marketing, with his last working day being July 31, 2024.
Sanath R. Pulikkal has joined Bajaj Consumer Care on June 10, 2024, as chief marketing officer, as mentioned in an exchange filing. Sanath is a result-driven marketing professional with over 20 years of comprehensive experience and a proven track record in managing key brands in challenging market environments.
He has expertise in pioneering innovations, product launches and category marketing in FMCG (Food/Beverage and Home Care) & automotive industry. He completed PGDBM (Marketing) from IMT Ghaziabad in 2003 and B.E (Production) from K.J. Somaiya College of Engineering in 1999.
Additionally, Abhishek Prasad has tendered his resignation on May 3, 2024 from the position of head-marketing of the company to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. The company has accepted his resignation, and he will be relieved from his duties with effect from July 31, 2024.
Prasad worked with the company for six years across multiple assignments and projects.