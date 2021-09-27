Sandeep Dahiya quits the Times of India Group

Dahiya spent 8 years at the group, spearheading the launch of Times’ legacy brands into newer consumer categories. Under his leadership, Femina FLAUNT became one of the bestselling exclusive women’s fashion brands within Shoppers Stop in over 25 cities, over the last 5 years. At Times Lifestyle Enterprise, Dahiya lead the Times Group’s foray in the beauty space, with the launch of Femina FLAUNT Studio Salon - a company-owned, company-operated format, in Mumbai. Over the last 18 months, Femina FLAUNT Studio Salons quickly expanded, with sign-ups of over 25 franchised salons, and launch of 5 franchised outlets.



