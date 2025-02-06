Sandeep Karwa moves on from Flipkart after 13 years

Sandeep Karwa, vice-president of Flipkart Ads Platform, has moved on from the company after a 13-year stint. He share dthe news through a LinkedIn post.

Karwa joined Flipkart in 2012 as director and business head of the smartphones business unit. He was appointed to his most recent role in January 2024.

Reflecting on his departure, Karwa shared a heartfelt note on LinkedIn, writing, "After 13 incredible years, today I say goodbye to a place that has been more than just a workplace—Flipkart has been my second home, my school, and my playground all wrapped into one."

Karwa began his career as a Dotnet developer at Atos Syntel in July 2005 before joining ICICI Lombard as a manager. Over the years, he has held key leadership positions, including serving as a director on the Board of Directors at Wildcraft India and Walmart India.