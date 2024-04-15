Sandeep Sabharwal joins Momentus Digital as vice president of global expansion

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
His expertise include strategic business development, partnership management, team building, and global expansion initiatives.
Momentus Digital, India’s unified media advertising partner, expands its global management with the addition of Sandeep Sabharwal as VP for global expansion based in Dubai, UAE.
Momentus Digital is a unified media advertising partner designed to provide a full extent of audiences through native, programmatic, search, display, and gaming audience channels. The newly launched programmatic DSP, Velocity+, empowers advertisers by offering the ability to target premium and brand-safe inventory. They specialise in a vertical where advertisers work with them on brand engagement or performance marketing. Their brand engagement strategy focuses on delivering the right audience through the right channel at the right time.
In his new role as vice president of Global Expansion at Momentus Digital, Sandeep is at the forefront of driving strategic initiatives to propel the company's global growth trajectory. Leveraging his wealth of experience, he assumes a role in expanding the company's reach across diverse markets, positioning it for success.
Sandeep is a professional with three decades of experience. In the last 18 years, he has worked in the digital media industry with organisations such as SVG Media, GroupM, Quasar Media, and others. Prior to joining Momentus Digital, Sandeep was a part of Httpool digital, where he served as regional partner director and was spearheading the business relationship for platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Snapchat in India and select SEA markets. His expertise encompasses strategic business development, partnership management, team building and global expansion initiatives.
"I am thrilled to join Momentus Digital, their innovative approach to digital media, coupled with their commitment to driving global growth, aligns perfectly with my professional aspirations. I am excited to collaborate with this talented team to expand our reach across diverse markets, driving meaningful impact and shaping the future of the digital landscape. Together, we will unlock new opportunities and achieve unprecedented success. I am truly grateful for this opportunity and look forward to making a lasting impact,” said Sandeep Sabharwal.
"As Sandeep joins as VP, Global expansion, we look forward to building strong relationships with our clients and helping them achieve success in this dynamic and exciting market," Arooshi Dharamdasani CEO of Momentus Digital.
With a track record of success and an innate passion for driving innovation in the digital landscape, Sandeep continues to be at the forefront of shaping the future of digital marketing and advertising, making indelible contributions to the industry.