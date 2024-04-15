Sandeep Sabharwal joins Momentus Digital as vice president of global expansion

Sandeep is a professional with three decades of experience. In the last 18 years, he has worked in the digital media industry with organisations such as SVG Media, GroupM, Quasar Media, and others. Prior to joining Momentus Digital, Sandeep was a part of Httpool digital, where he served as regional partner director and was spearheading the business relationship for platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Snapchat in India and select SEA markets. His expertise encompasses strategic business development, partnership management, team building and global expansion initiatives.