By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Sandipan Ghatak joins Jubilant Bhartia Group as vice president corporate marketing and communications

Prior to this, Ghatak was working as a vice president and head corporate communications and CSR for Max Healthcare.

Sandipan Ghatak joins Jubilant Bhartia Group as vice president corporate marketing and communications.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Ghatak has over 20 years of experience in the communications industry and has worked in various sectors like telecommunications, FMCG, consumer health, QSR, and travel.

He has worked in large organisations like Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Bharti Airtel, and others.

