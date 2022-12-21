Sanfe appoints Amar Wadhwa as its Board Member

Wadhwa will lead them on future growth strategy, new product development, team, and culture deployment, and sharpening Sanfe's marketing effort.
Sanfe, a leading D2C brand that addresses women’s grooming needs has appointed Amar Wadhwa as its board member.
Wadhwa comes with a vast experience of over 25+ years with his expertise in Brand Strategy, Advertising, Consulting, Media, and Research. For the last 13 years he has been running his own consulting company - CrystalEyes- that has worked with marquee brands like Whirlpool, Daikin, Mercedes, Maruti, Michelin, Tech Mahindra, Carlsberg, Sun Pharma amongst many others. He has also worked extensively with Start-ups such as Infra.Market, Cashify, Mooving, Lectrix etc.
In his role, Wadhwa will lead them on future growth strategy, new product development, team, and culture deployment, and sharpening Sanfe's marketing effort.
Commenting on the appointment, Archit Agarwal, founder, Sanfe in a statement, said, “Amar is a great addition to our leadership team with his in-depth insight and rich experience of brand marketing & strategy. He has been a founding member since our early days and we are sure that our strong growth trajectory ."
On his appointment, Wadhwa said: "I have seen it grow at a searing pace over the last couple of years. I am excited at the prospect of helping create a really powerful brand and business that addresses underserviced body concerns for women."
An alumnus of SRCC (BCom Hons) and IMT, Prior to setting up CrystalEyes, he was working with leading organisations such as Accenture, IMRB, Publicis, and Leo Burnett. In his last role, Amar was the National Strategy Planning Director at Cheil (Samsung Group) for Southwest Asia and was responsible for the communication strategy that catapulted Samsung Mobiles from 2.5% to 15% market share in under 2 years.